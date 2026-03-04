In accordance with the Geneva agreements, on March 5-6, Russia is conducting a prisoner exchange with Ukraine involving 500 people on each side. Today marks the first stage — an exchange of 200 prisoners from Russia and Ukraine. Each of them is glad to return home; they are awaited there. A new exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, under the "300 by 300" formula, is scheduled for March 6.

Belarus does not divide Russians and Ukrainians into "ours" and "others." We create equal conditions so that people can return home freely.

The Novaya Guta crossing point on the Belarus-Ukrainian border was once among the most heavily trafficked — about a thousand vehicles passing through daily. Today, it serves as a peaceful corridor, a bridge through which people return home.

Tatiana Moskalkova, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner:

"This exchange included one person — a family that received the news of his death. Now, he is returning home. It’s difficult to find words of gratitude that could fully express the depth of our feelings and appreciation for the peacekeeping mission Belarus is performing today. It is precisely here, on this land, that we negotiate, reach compromises in complex dialogues on vital humanitarian issues."

Emergency services are on site, providing initial medical examinations, psychological support, and necessary aid to all who needed it.

"Blood pressure was measured, ECG conducted. Oxygen therapy was administered when necessary. Medications were dispensed as required. All patients were thoroughly examined. Currently, their condition is satisfactory," reported the paramedic of the emergency team.

The President’s directive — to create the most comfortable conditions for the exchange

Both Russian and Ukrainian sides have been provided with food — sandwiches, coffee, tea, fruits, sweets, and canned goods — to ensure comfort during their journey. The President’s instruction is to create the most favorable conditions for this process — and this remains a priority.

"All peacekeeping activities are conducted under the leadership of the head of state," noted Irina Kostevich, Chairwoman of the Permanent Commission of the Belarusian House of Representatives. According to her, the President has tasked officials with ensuring a warm, welcoming, and reliable platform to save lives, reunite families, and move as swiftly as possible toward the core goal everyone awaits — peace and family reunification.

Approximately 60 prisoner exchanges have taken place on Belarusian territory

The first exchange was conducted in August 2022. Since then, more than fifty exchanges involving prisoners of war, civilians, children, and the bodies of fallen soldiers have been facilitated with Belarus’s assistance. To be precise, this accounts for over 35,000 individuals.