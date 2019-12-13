Russia Today becomes official partner of Belteleradiocompany

Belteleradiocompany signed a cooperation agreement on exchange of materials with the well-known international TV channel Russia Today.



By the way, offers to work with the main media holding of Belarus come from dozens of foreign media companies, so there will always be a healthy professional alternative and a worthy choice.



For Belteleradiocompany, professionalism means, first and foremost, objectivity and honesty. Real international class partners appreciate this.



RT is a 24-hour news channel broadcasting from Russia all over the world in English, Arabic, Spanish and French.



And the mutual enrichment of our content with timeliness, objectivity and an analytical perception of the world picture is an undeniable guarantee for the further growth of our authority in the international arena.



