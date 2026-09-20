Russian Defense Ministry to Step Up Strikes in Response to Drone and Missile Raids on Moscow

In response to a massive drone and missile attack, the Russian Defense Ministry has pledged to intensify strikes on military targets in Kyiv, BELTA reports.

The Defense Ministry stated that Kyiv attempted to disrupt the Russian State Duma elections by launching a massive attack on Russian territory on September 19 and 20 using UAVs and "Flamingo" cruise missiles. According to the agency, 1,951 attack drones and eight long-range cruise missiles were shot down over Russian regions within a 24-hour period. Another missile veered off course and crashed in an uninhabited area.

At the same time, all launched "Flamingo" missiles were destroyed by Russian air defense systems as they approached civilian targets in the Moscow region. "The attempt at a massive attack on Moscow failed," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

"In response to the Kyiv regime's attacks on civilian targets within Russia, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue and intensify strikes using precision-guided weapons against military targets in Kyiv," the Russian military department declared.