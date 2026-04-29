The Russian State Duma thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for his assistance in the release of Russian archaeologist and historian Alexander Butyagin and the wife of a Russian serviceman, Nina Popova, BelTA reports.

"Thank you to the Belarusian special services for the assistance they are providing to Russia. Many thanks to Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko," Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told reporters.

The return to Russia of Alexander Butyagin and Nina Popova, the wife of a serviceman from the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Transnistria, was achieved thanks to a multi-stage operation conducted by the Belarusian KGB in cooperation with the Russian FSB and the special services of several countries. The KGB officers acted on the orders of the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko personally held talks with the leaders of the countries concerned.

The return of Alexander Butyagin caused particular controversy in Russia. He was detained by the Polish authorities on December 4, 2025, en route from the Netherlands to the Balkans during a European lecture tour. The court ordered the scientist's extradition to Ukraine, where he was accused of illegally conducting archaeological excavations in Crimea. In Ukraine, Alexander Butyagin faced up to 10 years in prison.

As stated by Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova, the case of Alexander Butyagin is an egregious violation of fundamental human rights that has caused irreparable damage to the principles of international scientific cooperation.