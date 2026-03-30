A demographic crisis and financial isolation – Ukraine, according to experts, faces serious threats to the country's future

Pavel Kukharkin, Russian journalist:

"We must understand that the population outflow in Ukraine has been ongoing since 1991. The expectations Ukrainians had after gaining so-called independence were not met – everything went wrong from the start, because the Ukrainian leadership at the time, which participated in the collapse of the Soviet Union, simply deceived them. This outflow was the largest. The only decrease was during the Yanukovych era."

The journalist noted: not only was there the largest outflow of Ukrainian citizens when it was possible, but there is also a phenomenon of people fleeing Ukraine because it is officially impossible to leave. And during those periods when the borders were open to young people, about 100,000 left in the first three days.