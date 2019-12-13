3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Rusy: XI Forum of Regions exceeded all our expectations
Harmonization of legislation on enforcement proceedings in the Union State, legal support of scientific and educational cooperation, implementation of anti-corruption legislation, legal support of information security - these topics became fundamental for the work of the first section, which brought together speakers from Belarus and Russia in one of the buildings of the Polotsk State University. The legal foundation of the Union State, which has been formed over 20 years, includes about 1,500 normative legal acts affecting all spheres of activity of the two states. The expansion of the legal base helps to open new opportunities for business activation, provide equal opportunities for scientific activity and education. During the work of the section 3 cooperation agreements were signed.
Alexey Egorov, Rector of BSEU:
We sign an agreement with a very famous university of St. Petersburg, where in addition to economic specialties a whole range of opportunities for us is presented. Such a cluster will help us to become closer in the educational process.
"We have a large number of experts from the scientific side, teaching side. We will come out to sign a number of agreements. We are keeping up with the times. Digitization, innovation, technological breakthrough - what our two presidents said, set us the task. And it is here that we will consider the prospects," said the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee of the Federal Council of the Russian Federation.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All