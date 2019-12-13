Support of fans is an additional motivation for Belarusian athletes

Unfortunately, Western sanctions have also affected our sport. Support of fans and viewers' interest in the performance of Belarusian athletes in various tournaments is an additional motivation for our athletes, who find themselves in a difficult situation today. Sergey Rutenko, the Chairman of the Belarusian Tennis Federation, told about it in the exit studio of the Agency of TV News. Today, the Belarusian and Russian athletes are suspended from international tournaments. And such steps are not always approved. So the decision not to let Russian and Belarusian tennis players to Wimbledon was criticized by the WTA and ATP.