The President of Belarus has very clearly stated his position in negotiations with the United States: we will protect our national interests. Valentin Rybakov, Belarus's Permanent Representative to the UN, who was present at the Belarusian-American talks at the Palace of Independence on the first and second days, explained how the American side perceives this.

"This isn't the first time these people have come to us, especially Mr. John Cole, a professional, highly qualified, and highly respected lawyer and businessman. Maintaining business relations is very important to him. He doesn't bring any personal touches or emotions into the negotiations. He doesn't take sides. He understands that he is defending the interests of the United States, fully understanding that our President is defending the interests of the Republic of Belarus and the Belarusian people," the diplomat emphasized.

Valentin Rybakov:

"I've often had to answer the question of whether the Americans are trying to influence us in any way in our relations with Russia. I can assure you, this has never been the case. I've been in many similar negotiations, and this has never come up. There have never been any attempts to pit us against each other, to create discord, or anything like that. The current American administration operates on the premise that we have absolutely close, warm, friendly, familial, and allied relations with the Russian Federation, and there have never been, and I think there never will be, any attempts to interfere in these relations."

Responding to the question of what the Americans want in relations with Belarus, Valentin Rybakov said that Mr. Cole not only made it clear in these negotiations, but stated quite openly at a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko, that the ultimate goal he and the US administration have set for themselves is the complete normalization of Belarusian-American relations. "This concept encompasses absolutely everything: political relations, economic relations, business, which we can jointly develop, culture—it encompasses the entire complex of our relations. This isn't just a superficial expression: it encompasses the entire range of bilateral relations. It truly encompasses absolutely everything," he emphasized.