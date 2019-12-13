3.42 RUB
Rybakov: Belarus stands for development of practical cooperation between CSTO and UN specialized agencies
Belarus stands for the development of practical cooperation between the CSTO and specialized agencies of the UN. This was stated by our country's representative Valentin Rybakov at the debate of the UN Security Council in New York.The diplomat pointed out the considerable and very uneasy path of transformation of the CSTO from essentially defensive union into a multifunctional security organization, which has real instruments and collective mechanisms of fighting against a wide range of modern challenges and threats.
Belarus will support CSTO partners' initiatives on the UN platform aimed at promoting security in Afghanistan and border regions and neutralizing challenges and threats related to terrorism and extremism. Peacekeeping is a promising area as well. Belarus, which put forward an initiative to promote cooperation between the CSTO and the UN in this area in 2011, attaches greater importance to the ongoing dialogue between the two organizations in this area.
Belarus's readiness as a candidate for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2024-2025 to contribute to all joint initiatives of the UN and the CSTO for the benefit of international peace and security was confirmed.
