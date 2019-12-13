Rybakov: Belarus stands for development of practical cooperation between CSTO and UN specialized agencies

Belarus will support CSTO partners' initiatives on the UN platform aimed at promoting security in Afghanistan and border regions and neutralizing challenges and threats related to terrorism and extremism. Peacekeeping is a promising area as well. Belarus, which put forward an initiative to promote cooperation between the CSTO and the UN in this area in 2011, attaches greater importance to the ongoing dialogue between the two organizations in this area.

Valentin Rybakov, Representative of Belarus to the UN