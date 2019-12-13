Rybakov about sanctions: Up to 50 million people will die of malnutrition or starvation

Sanctions are an economic terrorism, an attempt to strangle the entire countries and peoples under various pretexts. This opinion was expressed by permanent representative of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov.



"One of the main directions of our work in the United Nations at all levels, at various events, in various committees and structures of the organization is an attempt to draw attention to the flawed nature of the sanctions policy, to the consequences which may follow from the policy of illegal sanctions, illegal economic blockades. We never get tired of saying, and I always call the sanctions mechanism economic terrorism. This is an attempt to strangle the entire countries and peoples under different pretexts, including attempts to accuse some countries of human rights violations," said Valentin Rybakov.



According to him, sanctions also affect the countries of the West. "I've recently stated at a meeting of the Security Council that economic sanctions, imposed, for example, on Belarusian potash fertilizers, will lead to crop failures and starvation in the entire countries and even regions. The lack of fertilizers in the future will lead to the death of tens of millions of people from malnutrition or starvation. There is a specific figure of up to 40-50 million additional natural deaths. This gives reason, and I did this at the Security Council meeting, to accuse those states that come up with the sanctions and that implement those sanctions, not just of economic strangulation, but of direct loss of life. I called these people criminals and serial killers," said the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the United Nations.



