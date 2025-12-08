Ryzhenkov: Belarusians Abroad Play Important Role in Popularizing Culture

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f95810f2-1128-4800-9da6-560353aa79f9/conversions/cb2049db-01b2-481d-a2f0-2a4d8f4853d4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f95810f2-1128-4800-9da6-560353aa79f9/conversions/cb2049db-01b2-481d-a2f0-2a4d8f4853d4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f95810f2-1128-4800-9da6-560353aa79f9/conversions/cb2049db-01b2-481d-a2f0-2a4d8f4853d4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f95810f2-1128-4800-9da6-560353aa79f9/conversions/cb2049db-01b2-481d-a2f0-2a4d8f4853d4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusians abroad play an important role in popularizing our culture and advancing Belarusian thought. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs at a meeting of the Advisory Council for Belarusians Abroad.

Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized that the Council's activities have significantly intensified, which is particularly important in the current context, when Belarus is under pressure, and our country is portrayed negatively by many foreign media outlets.

Belarusians Abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held its traditional meeting of the Advisory Council for Belarusians Abroad. The event brought together representatives of expat communities from neighboring and far-abroad countries, including the EU and the United States. Leaders of Belarusian organizations presented new projects and shared outcomes of their activities abroad.