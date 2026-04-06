Rzhondovskaya: Blocking Belarusian media accounts on YouTube is the reality

"This is a completely realistic picture of the world. There are two opposing sides. One is the so-called collective West, and the other is the so-called collective us. Their goal is to ensure that nothing good is heard about Belarus and Russia. Therefore, anything sensible said about these countries (and much the same about China) will be deleted. That's the reality. On the other hand, our goal is not to remain silent and isolate ourselves. This is an important story. The fact that the accounts were deleted is disgusting and unpleasant. Years of work, effort, and money were invested in these channels. The only option is to continue our work," noted blogger Lara Rzhondovskaya, editor-in-chief of Novoe Media and author of the "Dear Persimmon" project.