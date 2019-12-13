3.42 RUB
Belarus to start issuing certificates of vaccination with QR code starting February 15
Tomorrow, a new format of vaccination certificate will be introduced in Belarus. It will contain a QR-code for a mobile application "Travel without COVID". However, the old certificates will be considered valid until the date indicated on them. A single information system collecting data of vaccinated persons will be created as well. The issue of certificates is voluntary, while the set of information to be entered will be uniform. During the period of test operation the certificates will be issued free of charge. Since April, the information system will be available nationwide.
