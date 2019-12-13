Belarusian banks to soften rules for accepting foreign banknotes from February 1

For this mechanism to start working, 17 banks and 3 financial organizations signed an agreement six months ago, after which the document was approved by the regulator. The Association of Belarusian Banks explained: its working group finalized the mechanism, taking into account the wishes of citizens.

"Banks have become more loyal to such signs as tears in bills, visible spots, glow in ultraviolet. These signs are of mass character, so the banks went to the fact that the criteria for accepting banknotes were softened", - said the director of the Center for Cash Circulation Management of the commercial bank Sergei Abmetko.