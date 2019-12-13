3.41 RUB
Belarusian banks to soften rules for accepting foreign banknotes from February 1
In February, banks will soften the rules for accepting foreign banknotes.
For this mechanism to start working, 17 banks and 3 financial organizations signed an agreement six months ago, after which the document was approved by the regulator. The Association of Belarusian Banks explained: its working group finalized the mechanism, taking into account the wishes of citizens.
"Banks have become more loyal to such signs as tears in bills, visible spots, glow in ultraviolet. These signs are of mass character, so the banks went to the fact that the criteria for accepting banknotes were softened", - said the director of the Center for Cash Circulation Management of the commercial bank Sergei Abmetko.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
