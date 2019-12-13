3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
39 offences connected with propaganda of Nazi symbols registered in Belarus since March 1, 2021
Almost a thousand and a half offences in connection with mass disturbances have been registered since the new Administrative Violations Code came into force. The updated administrative code has been in force since March 1. And as Alexei Stuk, Deputy Prosecutor General, noted in his interview to our agency, the expression of one’s position, illegal, senseless and unreasonable, has become the norm for some people. As the fact of repeated bringing to responsibility more than 250 cases were fixed for five months. According to the new article of the Criminal Code, a third violation of the order of organizing or holding mass events constitutes a crime.
Similar algorithm is envisaged for the issues of distribution of Nazi symbols or attributes. Since March 1, 39 such offences were already registered. The deputy prosecutor general also pointed out that all these articles are primarily aimed at the prevention of repeated and systemic offenses.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All