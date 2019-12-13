PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
39 offences connected with propaganda of Nazi symbols registered in Belarus since March 1, 2021

Almost a thousand and a half offences in connection with mass disturbances have been registered since the new Administrative Violations Code came into force. The updated administrative code has been in force since March 1. And as Alexei Stuk, Deputy Prosecutor General, noted in his interview to our agency, the expression of one’s position, illegal, senseless and unreasonable, has become the norm for some people. As the fact of repeated bringing to responsibility more than 250 cases were fixed for five months. According to the new article of the Criminal Code, a third violation of the order of organizing or holding mass events constitutes a crime.


Similar algorithm is envisaged for the issues of distribution of Nazi symbols or attributes. Since March 1, 39 such offences were already registered. The deputy prosecutor general also pointed out that all these articles are primarily aimed at the prevention of repeated and systemic offenses.


