From September 1, schoolchildren will be able to travel free of charge in public transport

Free travel in urban transport will be available to schoolchildren from September 1. This is stipulated by the Decree of the Council of Ministers of August 27, 2024 № 630, which is officially published on the National Legal Internet Portal, writes BELTA.

According to the resolution, students receiving general secondary and special education have the right to free travel on public motor transport carrying out urban road transportation of passengers in regular traffic, urban electric transport and subway in the communities of the place of residence (place of stay) and place of study from September 1 to June 30.

This right is realized on the basis of a student card (student ticket), a certificate that the citizen is a student, indicating the place of residence (place of stay) and place of study.