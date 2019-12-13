S-400 Triumf redeployed from Russia to Belarus

S-400 Triumf missile systems have been redeployed from Russia to Belarus. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two divisions of the anti-aircraft missile systems will take part in the test of the Union State response forces.

It is known that the air defense units will be moved from Khabarovsk to the Belarusian training grounds. The test of the response forces will be held in two stages. Until February 9, the military of both countries are going to organize the defense and protection of important cites, as the airspace defense. The second stage will include a joint maneuver "Union Resolve 2022". Within the framework of this exercise the suppression and repulsion of external aggression, protection of interests of the Union State, as well as counteraction to terrorism will be practiced.