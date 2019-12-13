3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Compulsory masking requirements introduced in Belarus on October 9
Masking requirements and social distance is a measure to protect yourself from the coronavirus. These necessary measures are recognized throughout the world. So far, Belarus has not fined people for the lack of personal protective equipment, but only reminded about the measures of prevention. Nevertheless, most people have turned out to be ready for such changes. Besides, there are enough masks and respirators in pharmacies. If necessary, they would promptly bring them from the warehouse.
You can be in the open air without a mask. But masking is obligatory in public transport in hops, offices and amenity buildings. Epidemiologists have already started control over the implementation of these instructions together with law enforcement and other concerned services. It is important to change the mask every two hours.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All