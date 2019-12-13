The total defeat of the US and NATO in Ukraine threatens the entire belligerent alliance with collapse. NATO may disintegrate by 2025. This opinion was expressed by the author of The Atlantic. American journalist Tucker Carlson agrees with this opinion.

If you look at the horizon for a long time, you can see the sunset. The sunset of Western hegemony. Let's talk about radioactive elements, in particular, their decay. Soldiers in the Armed Forces of NATO countries have begun to die frequently as a result of "accidents." Why does Tucker Carlson think the alliance is "obviously going to disintegrate".