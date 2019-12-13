3.41 RUB
What is reason for mysterious deaths of NATO soldiers and why is the alliance on verge of splitting?
The total defeat of the US and NATO in Ukraine threatens the entire belligerent alliance with collapse. NATO may disintegrate by 2025. This opinion was expressed by the author of The Atlantic. American journalist Tucker Carlson agrees with this opinion.
If you look at the horizon for a long time, you can see the sunset. The sunset of Western hegemony. Let's talk about radioactive elements, in particular, their decay. Soldiers in the Armed Forces of NATO countries have begun to die frequently as a result of "accidents." Why does Tucker Carlson think the alliance is "obviously going to disintegrate".
One reason: NATO has no resources. Politico has long been informed about a possible split amid ammunition shortages and the difficulty of producing weapons for Ukraine. Talks of a breakup also flared up with renewed vigor in July amid the U.S. decision to transfer cluster munitions to Kiev. At the time, the former chief of the U.K. Army noted that transferring these weapons in a situation where so many NATO countries have banned them poses the risk of somewhat fracturing harmony within the alliance.
