PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Novopolotsk City Council deputies decide on representatives at VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly

The nomination of delegates to the VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly continues. They will represent the interests of the whole Belarusian nation. Deputies of Novopolotsk City Council were among the first in the northern region to decide on their representatives. 18 participants were elected. One of the important topics to be discussed at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is the program of socio-economic development of our country for the next 5 years.

Belarusians came to public receptions with proposals for the development of the country, and ideas were voiced at dialogue platforms.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All