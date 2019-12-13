Belarusians can visit UAE without visas

A visa-free regime is introduced to the United Arab Emirates. Belarusians can go to the UAE without an official stamp in their passports. The corresponding agreement was signed in June 2019. From January 16, citizens of Belarus, holders of ordinary national passports will be able to enter, leave and transit through the territory of the UAE, as well as stay there without visas for up to 90-100 days. Similar conditions are introduced in the territory of Belarus for the citizens of the UAE.