The rights of refugees are established by the international convention of 1951. It stipulates that the countries are obliged to grant the right to leave the country, for those people who find themselves in a life-and-death situation in their own countries. Belarus seems to be the only guarantor of its implementation in the world. Our country treats refugees as people who need help. Meanwhile, the collective West uses refugees as a "tool" for a hybrid attack against Belarus and Russia. This opinion was expressed by Sergei Karnaukhov, Russian political scientist, associate professor, to our TV channel.



Sergey Karnaukhov, political scientist, associate professor of the department of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Civil Service under the President of Russia:

We see how Western countries, which are all parties to this convention, are violating it. They do everything possible to politicize the refugee factor. The number of refugees in Belarus is very small, it should be understood that this is a drop in the ocean, they could have been quietly assimilated and accepted by these states. Now they use it as a factor for hybrid attack against Belarus and Russia. Firstly, these are refugees, who have obtained this status only because of, and thanks to the fact that the collective West has blown their homeland to pieces. Iraq, Syria, Libya, that's where these refugees come from. And of course the first thing that needs to be said and emphasized is that it is the direct responsibility of Poland, Germany and other EU countries to ensure that these people are accepted and housed in their countries. They are the ones who are responsible for becoming refugees and needing help so badly. Now, the refugees are a factor in geopolitical pressure. It is clear that for the last 2 years the EU has set a task to destroy and attack Belarus. And they certainly use this factor. And it seems to me sometimes that even if 1 refugee tried to cross the border, the EU would make it a problem.



