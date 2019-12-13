S. Karnaukhov: West turns to one-time terrorist attacks

We can see that the radicalization of protest activity has long been predicted. The West is switching to completely different tactics. They have realized that street protests bring no results. They have not managed to destroy Lukashenko and the authorities of the republic physically, they have not managed to carry out provocations against journalists, they have not managed to carry out terrorist attacks against the infrastructure of the Russian Federation and the military infrastructure and now they understood that they have to pass to one-time terrorist attacks. This tragic case was instantly picked up, and introduced into this systematic effort to radicalize this activity. We can predict what will happen next. At first, they will make a hero out of him, and his way of action will become an imposed way of action for the whole opposition of the RB. But the worst thing is that after they say that this is the way the regime's opponent should act, they will start organizing sabotage and terrorist groups, which will carry out one-time terrorist attacks.

Sergey Karnaukhov, political analyst (Russia)