S. Karnaukhov: West turns to one-time terrorist attacks
The West turns to one-time terrorist attacks. This opinion was expressed by Russian political analyst Sergei Karnaukhov in an interview with our TV channel commenting on the murder of an employee of the State Security Committee of Belarus. There is no secret that representatives of the radical opposition are supported and financed by the West, which not only shelters and coordinates the fugitive criminals, but also ignores the requests of the Belarusian law enforcement authorities to extradite persons involved in the acts of terrorism.
We can see that the radicalization of protest activity has long been predicted. The West is switching to completely different tactics. They have realized that street protests bring no results. They have not managed to destroy Lukashenko and the authorities of the republic physically, they have not managed to carry out provocations against journalists, they have not managed to carry out terrorist attacks against the infrastructure of the Russian Federation and the military infrastructure and now they understood that they have to pass to one-time terrorist attacks. This tragic case was instantly picked up, and introduced into this systematic effort to radicalize this activity. We can predict what will happen next. At first, they will make a hero out of him, and his way of action will become an imposed way of action for the whole opposition of the RB. But the worst thing is that after they say that this is the way the regime's opponent should act, they will start organizing sabotage and terrorist groups, which will carry out one-time terrorist attacks.
The expert considers that the tactics of the Belarusian and Russian special services must be coordinated, since the terrorists and those who stand behind them have declared war on us. The answer in this situation can only be in the form of a well-coordinated counter-operation.
