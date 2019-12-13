3.43 RUB
New wave of COVID-19 hits Belarus
The problem of coronavirus in Belarus under control. Predictably, the fall season and the cold weather conditions influenced the growth of morbidity. The authorities foresaw this and took a number of steps already worked out in advance.
Yet, there is a sense that we have suddenly become fearless. We do not wear masks on public transport. We don't keep a distance anywhere. And we don't get vaccinated. We deliberately put our lives and the lives of our loved ones in danger. But we willingly discuss news about Covid.
The fourth wave of coronavirus arrived in Belarus
Tatiana Nikiforova, chief physician at Zhodino Central City Hospital:
"This wave has some peculiarities. First of all, young people are falling ill quite often. And by the way, young people are admitted to intensive care units. That was not the case in the first, second and even third wave. The third wave was easy."
Currently all the forces of medical and nursing staff are involved in providing medical care to patients with signs of acute respiratory infections.
