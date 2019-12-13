3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
S. Lavrov: International law presupposes respect for people who became refugees through the fault of the West
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the EU countries to avoid double standards in the migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland and Lithuania. The politician also noted that the West is responsible for resolving the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, which was provoked by its actions in the Middle East.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All