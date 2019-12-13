PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
S. Lavrov: International law presupposes respect for people who became refugees through the fault of the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the EU countries to avoid double standards in the migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland and Lithuania. The politician also noted that the West is responsible for resolving the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, which was provoked by its actions in the Middle East.

