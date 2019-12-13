S. Markov: Sanctions against Belarus fail

Alexander Lukashenko is absolutely right when he says that the sanctions do not achieve their goals. Their purpose was to change the internal and foreign policy of Belarus. The purpose of sanctions was to arouse the anger of the population and achieve a rupture in relations between Russia and Belarus. And from this point of view, sanctions absolutely do not achieve their goals. As you know, the majority of the population of Belarus blames not Alexander Lukashenko for these economic difficulties, but the Western initiators of the sanctions. And the relations between Belarus and Russia are not worsening as a result of the sanctions, but only improving. Such initiators of sanctions as Lithuania suffer instead, so the economy of Lithuania will suffer very much, very seriously. It seems to me, they very much deserve this suffering, because Lithuania's political class, the Lithuanian government behaves completely irresponsibly, rudely, and disrespectfully to Belarus.

Sergei Markov, political scientist, director of Institute of Political Researches (Russia)