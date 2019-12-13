S. Mikheev: Opposition needs new victims for further attempts to destabilize Belarus

They need a victim and need heroes, because in fact they don't have enough heroes, to be honest, because all those actors from Belarusian politics do not qualify as heroes. On the other side, they have moved to direct terror, to the preparation of terrorists, they have moved to the armed phase of the struggle. In fact, both Belarus and Russia are dealing with a system of actions aimed at destabilization of the situation in our countries by any means, including terrorism.

Sergey Mikheev, political scientist, radio and television presenter (Russia)