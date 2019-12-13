3.42 RUB
Since early 2021, significant influx of migrants seeking entry to EU recorded in Belarus
The State Border Committee of Belarus has recorded a significant influx of migrants seeking to enter the EU since the beginning of 2021. The number of arrests since January is more than 300 people. For example, the number of refugees, detained by the Belarusian border guards, increased by almost 20 times in the first half of 2021 on the Lithuanian section of the border.
In other words, the surge in the influx of migrants using Belarus as a transit country is the same as in 2014-2016, when they were seeking Europe. Naturally, there was a well-established system of response - cooperation between the border guards of Belarus, Lithuania, and Poland. In 2021, however, it began to be sabotaged by Western colleagues.
The well-established mechanism of cooperation is failing. Europe has unilaterally broken it.
Anatoly Glaz, Head of the Department of Information and Digital Diplomacy - Spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:
“The European Union has suspended funding for an important readmission project, effectively ending its obligations under the said readmission agreement between the EU and the Republic of Belarus.
Goda Jurevičiūtė, representative of the Human Rights Monitoring Institute (Lithuania):
“Every day we get official statistics on how many people tried to cross the border, how many people were turned away. Today, for example, it’s 76 people.”
