President congratulates Belarusians on May Day

The Belarusian people have always been famous for their diligence and economic approach to business, which allowed us to build our state and preserve peace in our native land," Alexander Lukashenko said. Today, when global competition for markets and resources has intensified, it is especially important to strengthen our common home, increase the prosperity of our citizens, ensure a happy future for our children and grandchildren. This is possible thanks to a conscientious and responsible attitude to the assigned area of work, perseverance in achieving the set goals, innovative approach to solving everyday tasks," the head of state emphasized. Social partnership and constructive dialog between the state authorities and the trade union movement, which is celebrating its 120th anniversary, is an important factor in strengthening the Belarusian model of social development. I am confident that by continuing the traditions of the generation of winners we will consolidate the glory of the Republic of Belarus as a strong, modern and technologically developed country. On this festive day I thank everyone who is dedicated to the cause and contributes daily to the prosperity of our Motherland," the message of greetings reads.