Minsk celebrates City Day on grand scale

Minsk celebrates the City Day today on a large scale. The Belarusian capital is 955 years old. Almost 10 centuries. The historical events are reflected today in the city center. There will be a festival of historical reconstruction and a gastronic festival with the Belarusian coloring.



The exhibitions and quests, fairs, interactives are the main locations for the City Day, of course, in the center of the capital.



What creates the unique image of a city anywhere in the world? Some would say that this is architecture, tourist brands, history. But all of this, one way or another, is connected withpeople. Therefore the 955th anniversary of Minsk is first of all a holiday of Minsk residents. But the organizers tried to fit into every age and interest category. Just look at the scale: historical reconstructions, a lot of music and sports, national dishes.



On the City Day, Minsk will again live through different epochs of its history. On this journey through time we will go on the Svisloch on the Viking ship. And on the shore, there will be knights' tournaments, the military camp of 1812 and the Russian Empire in 1914. The historical reconstruction will start at noon.



Minsk is a Hero City. There will be flowers laid to the memorials in memory of the most tragic pages in the annals of the capital - the years of the struggle against fascism for the right of existence of the nation.



And Victory Park is the most youth site of the City Day. Musical open air, dance master classes, interactive zones. There is also an exhibition of military equipment.



The musical brand of the country, "Syabry" band and the People's Artist of Belarus Anatoly Yarmolenko will congratulate the capital on the holiday.



The stage near the Palace of Sports will become the central music venue. The entire festival is imbued with references to the past of Minsk.



The bright final of the Minsk City Day will be the fireworks here, on the site near the Palace of Sports. This Saturday will be a busy one for Minsk citizens and its guests. But even if you are in remote areas, our correspondents will work for you throughout the holiday day at different locations. Happy City Day, Minsk!



