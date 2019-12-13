PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

In view of the rapid spread of the omicron strain Belarusian Ministry of Health reminds of vaccination importance

The Ministry of Health has updated the information on the progress of vaccination against Covid-19 in our country. Thus, more than 51% of the total population has been vaccinated with a single dose. 39% of Belarusians have completed the course of vaccination. In addition, more than 430 teenagers have already joined a vaccination campaign. Boys and girls aged 12 to 17 years have been vaccinated in Belarus since Monday.

Omicron in Belarus

The delta strain of coronavirus is still mainly circulating in Belarus. The day before, the first 4 cases of Omicron were detected. All patients have a mild course of infection. No hospitalization was required. Taking into account the rapid spread of the Omicron strain in Europe, USA and other countries, the Ministry of Health of Belarus reminds citizens of the importance of vaccination.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All