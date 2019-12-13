3.42 RUB
In view of the rapid spread of the omicron strain Belarusian Ministry of Health reminds of vaccination importance
The Ministry of Health has updated the information on the progress of vaccination against Covid-19 in our country. Thus, more than 51% of the total population has been vaccinated with a single dose. 39% of Belarusians have completed the course of vaccination. In addition, more than 430 teenagers have already joined a vaccination campaign. Boys and girls aged 12 to 17 years have been vaccinated in Belarus since Monday.
Omicron in Belarus
The delta strain of coronavirus is still mainly circulating in Belarus. The day before, the first 4 cases of Omicron were detected. All patients have a mild course of infection. No hospitalization was required. Taking into account the rapid spread of the Omicron strain in Europe, USA and other countries, the Ministry of Health of Belarus reminds citizens of the importance of vaccination.
