3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Steve Samarin: Belarusian people chose course for sustainable modernization
Belarus is one of the few countries today that has preserved its independence and national heritage, despite external challenges and threats.This opinion was expressed by American political analyst Steve Samarin to our TV channel. The expert considers that the rich history and the wisdom of the Belarusian people allowed our state to continue the way of the evolutionary development instead of the shock therapy and color revolutions.
Belarus, as always, withstood this strong onslaught and emerged from this situation with great honor. Those who tried to swing the boat had to realize that nothing would work, that all their intentions and all their plans were in vain. The Belarusian people have long ago chosen a policy of sustainable modernization. The economy is being modernized, the social component of life is being modernized, the political system is being modernized. In other words, everything is going its own way. And attempts to swing the boat, attempts to create instability have never succeeded and will never succeed. The people of Belarus are very educated, very wise, and Belarus has a very rich history. The people understand, where they should really stand up for their interests, and where there is a clear attempt to destabilize the situation. Everyone in Belarus understands it, and I am very happy that the Belarusian situation has normalized, and that the country is on the confident course of sustainable modernization.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All