Belarus, as always, withstood this strong onslaught and emerged from this situation with great honor. Those who tried to swing the boat had to realize that nothing would work, that all their intentions and all their plans were in vain. The Belarusian people have long ago chosen a policy of sustainable modernization. The economy is being modernized, the social component of life is being modernized, the political system is being modernized. In other words, everything is going its own way. And attempts to swing the boat, attempts to create instability have never succeeded and will never succeed. The people of Belarus are very educated, very wise, and Belarus has a very rich history. The people understand, where they should really stand up for their interests, and where there is a clear attempt to destabilize the situation. Everyone in Belarus understands it, and I am very happy that the Belarusian situation has normalized, and that the country is on the confident course of sustainable modernization.

Steve Samarin, political scientist (USA)