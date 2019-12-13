3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Samarin: Every year 250,000 people die in the U.S. just because of medical errors
Preventive medicine is poorly developed in America, says political scientist Steve Samarin.
According to him, if the heart stops, the doctors, good specialists get involved, but it is bad that they get to this point. That's because insurance can only pay for necessary treatment, and is very reluctant to pay for preventive care.
No matter how good the insurance is, it still will not pay for medical care in full, and then there will definitely be a bill, says the political scientist and specifies: "This bill can be very high. So it can range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars.
Suppose I have very good insurance, but I broke my arm (my personal experience), and I had to drive myself to the hospital, to the emergency room, wait there for eight hours in the waiting room before seeing a doctor. And it is considered a good hospital, Clooney's wife gave birth there. That is such a famous hospital.
They took an X-ray and determined that there was a fracture. It cost about $800. In addition, the insurance company, according to Samarin, paid three or four times more.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All