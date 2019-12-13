EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Hot information on voting comes to Central Election Commission

Every two hours we expect direct reports with the latest information on turnout in each region, as well as an assessment of the voting from the leadership of the CEC (video).

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All