CIS Summit: Regional Security Issues

The strengthening of integration ties in the post-Soviet space in the current realities has become inevitable. Alexander Lukashenko stated this today. The President is among the participants in the online summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The leaders of all CIS countries, except for the Prime Minister of Armenia are in the video. Belarus has always acted as an adherent of integration mechanisms. The position of our country is that the CIS has great potential. This is one of the instruments for ensuring regional stability. This is the key topic of the talks today. Moreover, the meeting is taking place in a difficult atmosphere. The Karabakh conflict is not resolved. Bishkek is experiencing internal contradictions. Belarus isn't calm as well. Alexander Lukashenko is sure our country is faced with the testing of new destructive technologies. And this tactic can be used in other states of the Commonwealth. The President is confident that external threats can only be resisted together. And the CIS platform contributes to the cohesive actions of the participating countries.