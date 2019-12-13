EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
"The most valuable thing is to establish the name of a soldier" - search expeditions to battlefields of Great Patriotic War continue in Belarus

There are many patriots in Belarus who are still in search of the historical truth. And more and more information about the events of those years is providedby the search expeditions to the battlefields of the Great Patriotic War. Many of them were found by the members of the Mogilev regional club "Vikkru" and the soldiers of the 52nd Specialized Battalion of the Ministry of Defense. Hundreds of rarities were excavatedfrom the ground, many graves were found, dozens of heroes' names were established. The relatives now know their place of death, and also that the Belarusians are proud of their defenders.

