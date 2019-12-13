Belavia airplane makes emergency landing in Vitebsk

Belavia airplane made an emergency landing in Vitsebsk due to the fact that a child passenger got sick. This was told by the head of the airport Vitebsk Sergei Ruris, reports BelTA.

"On board the Belavia airplane, flying from Moscow to Minsk, there was an emergency situation - a child got sick. The aircraft commander got in touch with us and asked for an emergency landing. Within 15 minutes we ensured the landing and called for medical help. The child was immediately taken from the airplane by ambulance," said Sergei Ruris.