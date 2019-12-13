Ryanair makes emergency landing in Berlin due to bomb threat

As it became known today, the Ryanair plane made an emergency landing at Berlin airport because of the message about the mining of the liner. By the way, the flight from Dublin to Krakow had less than an hour to fly before arriving at its destination. However, the crew decided to land in Berlin. It is reported that no explosives were found on board. At the same time, all passengers of the flight were evacuated, and the luggage was subjected to a thorough examination. The authorities are now trying to find out from whom the false information about the mining came from. The question arises as to whether the sanctions will follow from the international community.