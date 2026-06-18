Experts note that no one has ever managed to achieve a complete settlement of the Middle East conflicts, and Israel has already made it clear that it does not consider itself bound by the understandings reached.

The political scientist believes the ceasefire will only be temporary, and by the fall or winter, the media and expert community will return to the Middle East. However, in this situation, according to the expert, credit should be given to US President Donald Trump, who is handling the situation gracefully – many of his military defeats are already being forgotten before the midterm elections this fall. "Perhaps after the Middle East, the Americans will return to the Ukrainian issue. In any case, this is very interesting, but I don't think any world leader has ever succeeded in freezing the conflict in the Middle East, and unfortunately, such a thing will never happen again in history," Yuri Samonkin emphasized.