Self-immolation in Minsk downtown - show according to Sharp's manual

Belarus has tried almost everything. There are no reasons for the Belarusians to come out to the protest action announced on January 23. How can you make some noise and attract attention? Right - look into the manual and offer something new to Belarusians.

We hope that this citizen will be all right, and that he will tell us afterwards the real reasons for his action and those who incited him to it.

Self-immolation in the center of Minsk on Independence Square, video and photos of the incident are distributed by the media. The sight is not for the faint-hearted. The central square of the city, a burning man, the flames are extinguished by passers-by and the police. Investigative team works at the scene, the victim with burns of 50% of his body was taken to the burn center.

Is it a coincidence? I don't think so. Now, when the puzzle is beginning to take shape, you realize that we are witnessing a mad scene, which can be called "Sharp's guideline in action.

The agitators will do anything to gather a crowd, even incite people to death! The investigation will find out everything, but it all looks like a ruthless plan to swing the situation in the country. Revolutions in many countries have started with similar cases - there are plenty of materials on the Internet. It is sad that those who make things worse in this way simply remain in the shadows, and then ordinary people suffer. Alas, but they are pawns in a big game.

It is most likely that the "independent" channels will find and distribute information and "witness statements" which will lead to the conclusion that it is all the authorities' fault. But maybe we should look deeper and see how the 35-year-old Pavel lived. His social networking hobbies are dubious, for example, the ideology of neo-Nazism. In addition to a number records under the Criminal Code, the self-immolator managed to show himself on the worst side at work in the trolleybus park, where he worked since 2016.

He is divorced since August , and not for political reasons, but because of destroying the family, through his own fault. He drank a lot and couldn’t cope with it.

There's a lot of interesting stuff in Sharp's nonviolent manual. For example, point 158, surrender to the elements. Translated into plain language, it means self-immolation or drowning in front of TV cameras or at least a smartphone.