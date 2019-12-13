Most promising proposals to be discussed by Constitutional Commission

The Constitutional Commission will hold its first meeting tomorrow. It will be tasked to adopt proposals to amend the Basic Law of Belarus and ensure that they are discussed by the nation. The Commission consists of 36 members: lawyers, representatives of the industrial and agricultural sectors, MPs of different levels, public figures and the youth. Currently, they hold an active dialogue and collect opinions in the regions where they live and work. Proposals on constitutional changes should be elaborated by August 1; the final point will be made by a national referendum.