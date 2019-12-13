Most popular challenges of 2022 in social networks of Belteleradiocompany

Belarusians have taken to helping the freezing Europe. The year 2022 was remembered by many subscribers of social networks thanks to the challenged organized by Belteleradiocompany. The most popular of them was the challenge was under the hashtag #heatingdudu.

2022 in BT social networks: #sogreemdudu

Dozens of videos, millions of views, thousands of likes and comments. Belarusians reacted violently to the video of the President, where the First chopped wood for the Western neighbors. The video of the head of state went viral just a few hours after its publication. And Belarusians picked up the initiative!

2022 in BT social networks: #love it

In the run-up to Independence Day we launched a photo marathon under the hashtag #love it. This was to be something "our own" that it takes your breath away with pride, love, tenderness, and a sense of belonging. And our subscribers were happy to share your emotion on their social networks.

Also in 2022, everyone learned the secret recipe for salad of youth from Alexander Lukashenko! Belarusians were quick to fix the way of preparing the vitamin dish and shared their variants of "youth" on the Internet under the hashtag #salatpervogo.

2022 in BT's social networks: growth in subscribers and coverage