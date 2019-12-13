Brest Fortress and Museum of Great Patriotic War History are most visited museums in Belarus

Today is the International Day of Museums. It began to be celebrated in 1977 thanks to the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow. In total, there are more than 100 thousand repositories of memory in the world. The most visited of them is the Louvre Museum selling 10 million tickets a year.



As for Belarus, today we have 152 state museums. In 1970, there were 48 of them. 6 years before the collapse of the Soviet Union, there were only 98. Most of them opened already in the sovereign country.



The three largest museums in Belarus include the National Historical Museum with more 400 thousand valuables. The largest collection of paintings - in the National Art Museum more than 30 thousand works. Museum of History of the Great Patriotic War, which has the largest number of military artifacts, is also in the top list.



There is also a list of the most visited museums of the country. Most often, tourists can be seen in the Brest Fortress. In second place is the Museum of History of the Great Patriotic War. At the end of the list there are three museums in the complexes of Mir and Nesvizh.



