Warmest and most sincere words addressed to women today in Mogilev

9 mothers with many children received the Order of the Mother. Now almost 11 thousand large families live in Mogilev Region. Comfortable and modern housing is built for them with the state support every year. 780 families received new apartments, and 300 more will celebrate the housewarming before the end of the year.

Leonid Zayats, Chairman of Mogilev Regional Executive Committee: "A strong family is a strong power. I would like this holiday to unite our people today. So that these family foundations form good traditions for our people."