Most important aspects of fight against coronavirus discussed at meeting in Palace of Independence

The readiness of medicine for a new wave of Covid, provision with the necessary resources, measures to counter the spread of infection, the pace of vaccination and other aspects are discussed at the Palace of Independence today.

A detailed analysis of the work of the health care system in the context of the fourth wave of Covid is being carried out with the participation of the President. The whole country is in touch with the capital via video link! Today, the world is recording an increase in the incidence of coronavirus. Belarus is no exception. Doctors rely on simple protective measures: masks and social distance. Vaccination helps to stop Covid. Slightly less than 2 million Belarusians have already completed the full course. Alexander Lukashenko is interested in the strategy of further work. It is important to check positions in all regions, so as to maintain control over the situation.

The Ministry of Health assures that the current events are handled properly. They report to the President on the level of morbidity and treatment of patients with Covid every day. Careful preparation for the next Сovid wave was carried out in Belarus. The Ministry of Health is taking all necessary measures for the timely treatment of patients and encourages people to be responsible for their own health. However, Alexander Lukashenko draws attention to the fact that in some regions the authorities overreact by fining people for violation of the masking requirements.