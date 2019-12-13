PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BSU ranks among best universities of the world

BSU showed the highest positions in the history of participation in the world ranking of the best universities. The Belarusuan State University has risen by 34 points during the year and now ranks 317th among more than a thousand universities, being ahead of the universities of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine. This result brings the BSU closer to the prestigious 1% of the best universities in the world. BNTU is also represented in the list. It should be noted that the global ranking of universities is the most popular and mentioned source of information about universities in the world.

