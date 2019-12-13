3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BSU ranks among best universities of the world
BSU showed the highest positions in the history of participation in the world ranking of the best universities. The Belarusuan State University has risen by 34 points during the year and now ranks 317th among more than a thousand universities, being ahead of the universities of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine. This result brings the BSU closer to the prestigious 1% of the best universities in the world. BNTU is also represented in the list. It should be noted that the global ranking of universities is the most popular and mentioned source of information about universities in the world.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All