Most memorable and touching moments from National Unity Day celebration at Minsk Arena

82 years ago we collected our land in pieces. Belarusians now have a future, which they had been deprived of for more than 20 years. September 17 saw the reunification of Western Belarus and the BSSR. This day is rightly called an act of historical justice.

No matter how hard foreign resources tried to ignore the National Unity Day, they ended up posting the President's eloquent speech on the holiday of Belarusian people's unity. The forum of patriotic forces became a real symbol of unity. Quotes from the event were successfully scattered over the mass media.

Well, thanks to last year's events as well, sovereign Belarus now has a new, beautiful tradition, a day which has become a symbol of the unification of the nation. And the fact that our strength is in our unity is confirmed by the series of holiday events all over the country, which culminated in the forum at Minsk-Arena.

