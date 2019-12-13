3.43 RUB
Most memorable and touching moments from National Unity Day celebration at Minsk Arena
82 years ago we collected our land in pieces. Belarusians now have a future, which they had been deprived of for more than 20 years. September 17 saw the reunification of Western Belarus and the BSSR. This day is rightly called an act of historical justice.
No matter how hard foreign resources tried to ignore the National Unity Day, they ended up posting the President's eloquent speech on the holiday of Belarusian people's unity. The forum of patriotic forces became a real symbol of unity. Quotes from the event were successfully scattered over the mass media.
Well, thanks to last year's events as well, sovereign Belarus now has a new, beautiful tradition, a day which has become a symbol of the unification of the nation. And the fact that our strength is in our unity is confirmed by the series of holiday events all over the country, which culminated in the forum at Minsk-Arena.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
