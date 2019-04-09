Largest bell ensemble in Belarus consecrated in Minsk

Today, the bell chamber of the Memorial Church of All Saints was replenished with new voices. The consecration of the bells was held by Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Pavel. 13 symbols of faith were installed under the dome. The smallest one weighs about 8 kilograms, and the largest one - 840. All bells were made of bronze in Voronezh. The new bells will create a finished musical series with the bells already installed earlier. The largest bell in the ensemble weighs 5 tons and was presented to the Memorial Church of All Saints by the President of Belarus. At present, the total weight of the bell shrine is 12.5 tons.



Now experts will tune the voices of the shrine. For the first time, parishioners will hear it at Easter.