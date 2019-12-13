3.39 RUB
X-Factor celebrity quarter announced
The names of the first X-Factor show participants in our country became known the night before.
Music critic Sergei Sosedov, singer Ruslan Alekhno, rapper and producer Sergei Parkhomenko and TV diva and Instagram queen Olga Buzova will go in search of talent. They will become the guides in the world of show business and the first trainers on the road to glory. The magnificent four, together with the team of Belteleradiocompany, will start filming episodes of TV casting in August.
Meanwhile, live auditions continue in Minsk. The second of the 9 days of pre-castings will be remembered for a record turnout. Almost 1,500 applications have submitted for creative examination in the capital, and the number is still growing. According to the terms of the project, the selection takes place in "live sound" mode, with nomusical accompaniment. A participant may perform any song in Russian, Belarusian or a foreign language. Anybody aged 16 and above can test one's skills.
Follow the news on Instagram account @xfactorbelarus.
Pre-casting in Minsk will last until May 28. The organizers note that compulsory registration for the pre-casting is possible only until May 23. You can apply online - the link is in the header of the official Instagram account of X-FACTOR BELARUS.
