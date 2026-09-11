“The beautiful fairy tale has ended”: why Belarusians do not strive to move abroad.

Despite the global agenda, the overwhelming majority of Belarusians do not want to move to a permanent place of residence in another country. With what this is connected, on the air of First Information analyst of the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Research Olga Lazorkina related.

The expert connected this with the fact that Belarusians have begun better to understand how life in other states takes shape. “We saw until now a fairy tale, a beautiful fairy tale, and today it has ended. And life has presented itself such as it is in fact,” she said.

“When you arrive in a foreign country, you need to embed yourself into a society. And this is completely not such a society as here with us, in the Republic of Belarus. One must professionally realize oneself, and there always you will be in a queue and not in the first positions,” Olga Lazorkina noted.

By her words, Belarusians have a very high level of education in the post-Soviet space; they want to occupy first positions, and not to be “in a list somewhere 30th, 40th.”

Besides this, a most important factor is family values. The analyst explained that today “papa and mama already are not in neighboring countries,” therefore many think how they will live there. For Belarus a traditional family is a value, and Belarusians have shown that they are not ready to break their consciousness under new values. “Today Belarusians have shown that they are not ready to break their consciousness, their life under new values,” Olga Lazorkina added.

Separately a trend in questions of investments was noted. About 14 percent of respondents consider investments not as a way “to roll money into concrete,” but as an embedding into education and intellectual potential.

By the words of the analyst, a striving toward education with Belarusians always was. Olga Lazorkina also noted that Generation Z has shown itself as inquisitive, ambitious, and wishing to develop.

“Sociological researches always are conducted in order afterward to embed these tendencies into reality,” she summarized.

Family, sufficiency, health, and peace — Belarusians have defined the main values in life. Similar researches allow the system of state power to orient itself in the taking of decisions, proceeding from that which Belarusians want.